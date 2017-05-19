Police: Woman shot in Mosby Court in Richmond

Richmond Police are trying to figure out what lead to shooting in Mosby Court.

Police tell us around 8:30 p.m. Friday officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street.

Moments later they learned a woman showed up at a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

No motive or suspect description has been released at this time.

