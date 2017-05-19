Neighbors describe couple found dead inside Chesterfield home

Neighbors are speaking out after a man and woman were found dead inside of their Chesterfield home Friday. It happened along Spruce Avenue in the Enon community. As police investigate the double shooting, they're making it clear they're not looking for any suspects.



Neighbors describe the couple as outgoing and always seen together. Seth Lovering says he knows their son and can't begin to imagine the heartache

the family is dealing with.



"I actually was headed to work heading down Spruce and saw forensic unit, cops all that out front…I was wondering what was going on,” he said.



Especially since the activity was outside of a home familiar to him.



"My buddy. That was his parents and everything…I've known them since I was 11 years old and never in a million years thought that would happen or anything would happen between those two,” he said.



Around 6:30 Friday morning, police say they showed up to check on the welfare of two people. When they arrived to the 14,900 block of Spruce Avenue, they found a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds. They do not believe a shooter is at large.



"To me you can kind of put two and two together about what may or may not have happened,” said neighbor Derrick Greene.



It's what's left him stunned - especially since his children play up and down Spruce Avenue routinely.



"It just seems crazy to me that something like that would happen around here,” he added.



A family member told NBC 12 this is a very sensitive time for their loved ones and they won’t be commenting about what happened.



"Being that we know the family, I'd rather not put anything public right this second. I'd rather give them their privacy,” Chris Curry said.



"For me, if I was part of the family I would want my peace and quiet away from anything else that's going on around here,” Greene added.



Lovering says the tragedy offers a valuable reminder.



"Make sure the people around you, make sure you always cherish those people because you never know what could happen the next minute,” he said.



