Police: Woman arrested after a suspicious package is found in Short Pump parking lot

Henrico Police tell us a woman has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in a car parked at the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump.

Police say a call came in around 5:05 p.m. Friday after an employee noticed a suspicious package in the backseat of a red station wagon. Investigators say the package looked "similar to what one may think was a bomb."

The bomb squad has also responded along with fire and hazmat crews. A robot was used to remove the package from the vehicle.

Investigators determined the device was fake and a woman was arrested. Police say Virginia law prohibits anyone from having a device that looks like a bomb.

Nearby vehicles were moved. One of the entrances to Whole Foods has been blocked off, but officers say the store was not evacuated at any point.

