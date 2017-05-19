Children's Book Festival focuses on promoting literacy over the summer

It was a day of fun and learning at Abner Clay Park Friday morning.

Hundreds of first- and second-graders from all over the area participated the first ever Children's Book Festival.

The students took part in sessions with celebrity authors which included books, hands-on projects, and even music.

It was a day to promote literacy over the summer months for these little ones who said they love to read.

"You get to learn new stuff and if you don't read that much, you won't learn more. So, the books I like to read the most are nonfiction books," said second grade student Sophia Penn.

"I'm really interested in tornadoes, the wind speed, and the paths of destruction," said second-grade student Noah Brown.

The festival was sponsored by the Black History and Cultural Museum of Virginia as well as Dominion Energy.

Karla Redditte served as the festival emcee. She even read "The Meteorologist in Me" to the students.

