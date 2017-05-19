UPDATE: Mineral woman killed in RTV crash

Virginia State Police tell us a 55-year-old Mineral woman is dead following an RTV crash in Louisa.

State Police say Kimberly White was driving a 2006 Kubota RTV 900 down a private driveway around 3:25 p.m. Friday. They say when she made a left turn onto the 600 block of Apple Grove Road the vehicle overturned and ejected her from the RTV.

White was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a helmet.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

