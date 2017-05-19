1 person dead after ATV crash in Louisa - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

1 person dead after ATV crash in Louisa

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Virginia State Police say they are on the scene of a fatal crash in Louisa involving an ATV.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Apple Grove Road.

Police have not released any other information about the crash at this time.

