Witness: Man attacked 2 people in Richmond with object, possibly a crowbar or pipe

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after two people were attacked Friday morning.

The attack happened around 7:40 a.m. in an alley near the parking lots at 16th and Broad. A man and a woman were attacked by a man with an object, possibly a crowbar or pipe. Witnesses say the woman who was hit in the head was wearing scrubs.

Police say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A Richmond Police officer patrolling the area quickly arrested the man, who confessed to the attack.

Kelly Avellino is at the scene getting more information for NBC12 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12