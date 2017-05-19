Police: Man attacked 2 people in Richmond with metal bar

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man after two people were attacked Friday morning.

The attack happened around 7:40 a.m. in an alley near the parking lots at 16th and Broad. Police say 48-year-old Charles E. Inge, Jr. approached a woman from behind and struck her in the back of the head with a metal bar. They say he then tried to attack a man, who deflected the strike.

A Richmond Police officer patrolling the area quickly arrested Inge, Jr. after the second victim and a witness reported the crime. The female victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"She was all bandaged up," said William Ozmar, who saw the victim on the ground. "She was strapped to the gurney. She wasn't laying flat. She was sitting up."

Witnesses say the woman who was hit in the head was wearing scrubs.

Police say the act was random - the suspect doesn't know the victims or have any kind of a motive. Inge, Jr. now faces two aggravated assault charges.

