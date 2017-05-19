2 people found dead inside of Chesterfield home

Two people were found dead inside of a Chesterfield home, according to police.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. on Friday to check on the welfare of two residents inside of a home in the 14900 block of Spruce Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were found dead at the scene, and their bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification.

Officers are currently not searching for any suspects in relation to this incident. Police are still investigating.

Anyone with any information on this incident should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12