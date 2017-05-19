SPECIAL REPORT: Surprise medical bills

One out of every three Americans has received a surprise medical bill in the past two years according to Consumer Union.

Virginia has not passed legislation to offer some sort of consumer protection for the practice. The surprise bills are starting to mount with changes in health care.

There’s a new kind of health care facility popping up around the country. There are three in Central Virginia.

They’re called free standing emergency rooms. They are emergency rooms not physically attached to a hospital, but are still charging close to the same prices. Even for patients with insurance, they are often on the hook for more money.

And now, some patients are confusing these free standing ERs with urgent care centers, which can lead to a big surprise when the bill arrives.

On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa talks to a family from Hanover about their surprise bill.

She also talks to the experts about the questions you need to ask, and what you need to look out for, so you don’t end up with a shocking bill in the mail. That’s Monday at 5 p.m. only on NBC12 News.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12