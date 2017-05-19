Richmond man accused of stealing from homes, business in Henrico faces multiple felonies

In Henrico, a Richmond man is facing several felonies after he’s accused of stealing from a home and business in the eastern part of the county.



The charges against Ricardo Nicholson stretch back to 2015. NBC12 spoke to the victim’s mother who says her daughter is now terrified and plans to move.

Police say the break-ins happened on May 8 and May 15 at an apartment in the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue at the Seven Gables Apartment complex.

The victim's mom said her daughter's apartment was targeted twice in the middle of the day when she wasn't home. Police say he stole valuables and a television, that led to several grand larceny and breaking and entering charges.

Then while investigating, police say they were able to link Nicholson to another crime that dates back to 2015.

According to court documents, he's accused of stealing "paint items" from the Lowes at the White Oak Shopping Center on Nov. 13, 15 and 16. It says the merchandise was worth $200 or more for each incident. Nicholson is facing three grand larceny charges for that case as well.



Nicholson is due back in court in August.

