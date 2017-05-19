Man arrested in connection with Henrico burglary

A man was arrested after police say he stole electronics and video games from a Henrico home.

Henrico police responded to the 600 block of North Laburnum for a burglary on Monday.

The victim told police someone forced their way into the home and stole electronics and video games.

Ricardo Deonte Nicholson was identified as the suspect and was charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Police say he was also connected to a similar burglary that happened on May 8 in the same block. Nicholson was charged with burglary and two counts of larceny with intent to sell in that case.

"Three grand larceny warrants were also served for incidents that occurred in November 2015 where Nicholson stole items from a business in the 4500 block of S. Laburnum Avenue," police said in the arrest report.

