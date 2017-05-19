Report: RIR to host NASCAR playoff race in 2018

A report from motorsport.com says that major changes are coming to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2018 and includes Richmond International Raceway landing a playoff race.

The changes include Chicagoland losing its playoff race and moving the event to the regular season.

RIR has traditionally held the final race before the playoffs begin, but that race will now go to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to the report. The Indianapolis event is usually held in late July.

The 2018 schedule is expected to be released "soon," according to a NASCAR statement to motorsport.com.

Officials at RIR do not have a comment at this time.

