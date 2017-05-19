Kroger looking to fill 250 positions at 18 stores

Kroger is hiring assistant store managers in the Richmond area. (Source: NBC12)

Kroger is looking to fill 250 positions at 18 stores.

Kroger is conducting interviews at the training center, located at 2235 Staples Mill Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

You are asked to apply online and then bring your resume to the interview.

Most of the jobs are for part-time positions.

