Fire damages Chesterfield home

A Chesterfield family is waking up to some serious damage after a fire spread to a home in a neighborhood off Bailey Bridge Road.

The fire happened on King Cotton Lane, located in the Timber Mill neighborhood across from Crenshaw Elementary.

The fire actually started in a detached garage. The flames become so intense that the heat from the garage fire damaged the side of the house and melted a lot of the siding.

This happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and it took about an hour to get the fire under control. It is still not clear what sparked the fire.

No one was hurt, and the family will still be able to live inside the home as they work on replacing the garage.

