Serious crash shuts down Henrico intersection

A serious crash shut down a busy intersection in Henrico for hours overnight.

Police say a delivery truck was backing out of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Brook and Parham roads around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they suspect the SUV driver was drunk when the person smashed into the delivery truck.

The driver of the SUV was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but officers expect the person to survive.

The delivery truck driver is going to be okay.

Henrico police say charges are likely once the investigation is complete.

The intersection was back open in time for Friday morning's commute.

