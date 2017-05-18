Amber Alert terminated for missing Hampton girl still not found

Virginia State Police say they have terminated the Amber Alert for missing girl Chloe Johnson, though the child and her mother are still missing.

Police released the following statement in regards to the Amber Alert:

The Virginia AMBER Alert has been terminated in accordance with AMBER Alert policy. Standard procedures for a Virginia AMBER Alert dictate a 12-hour activation period, unless there are extenuating circumstances. The AMBER Alert for Chloe Johnson was originally activated May 11, 2017. Upon completion of 7 days, the activation has now been terminated.

Chloe and her mother, Keir Johnson, have been missing since April 30.

Hampton Police believe the 8-month-old was abducted and is "in extreme danger." They say the child was likely abducted by an unknown woman. Police say Chloe's mother may have also been abducted.

Keir Johnson was last seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive, driving a black 2013 Kia Optima with Virginia tags VAW-2197. That vehicle was recovered in Newport News, but the two are still missing.

