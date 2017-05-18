Bicyclist shot with paintball gun in drive-by in Richmond

A bike ride from the Northside to the Fan turned into a chaotic scene for a group of cyclists on Wednesday night.

"I turn around, and I can see the barrel of a paintball gun pointing out the passenger-side window," explained Alex Hattwick.

Hattwick was leading the way on a ride with three friends. He says they were on Overbrook Road near Battery Park when someone started firing a paintball gun from a white car, hitting his friend Dustin.

"Multiple hits on his arm, on the back of his head, when they were behind us and began shooting," said Hattwick.

Dustin was left splattered with paint and bloody, including on his face, after Hattwick says Dustin climbed into the car that was targeting them.

"I was asking him, I was saying, 'were you in there punching the guy?' and he said, 'no, I was just trying to get them to stop shooting at me,'" said Hattwick.

He describes the entire situation as scary and disheartening for those who regularly ride their bikes in the city.

It's not the first time an incident like this has happened in the city recently. VCU Police say just two weeks ago at West Clay and Bowe streets, a student was hit with a paintball pellet when someone pulled up, fired at them and drove away. They called the incident an aggravated assault.

"I can get away from a car. I can't get away from a car driving at me. I can't necessarily get away from someone who has the ability to reach out 20-30 feet and shoot at me," said Hattwick.

Richmond Police are investigating the incident that took place near Battery Park, but more than anything, Hattwick says he just doesn't want to see what happened to his friend, happen to anyone else.

"I hope they realize it's a bad thing to do," he explained. "Not interested in punishing anyone, but it's scary."

