Driver in critical condition after crash in Chesterfield

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Chesterfield on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:03 p.m. in the 8100 block of Ironbridge Road. Police say an SUV was heading east when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

