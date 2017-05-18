Driver in critical condition after crash in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Driver in critical condition after crash in Chesterfield

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

One person is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Chesterfield on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6:03 p.m. in the 8100 block of Ironbridge Road. Police say an SUV was heading east when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

