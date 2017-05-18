Chesterfield preemie defies odds after weighing 1 pound

A little girl in Chesterfield, born with just a five percent chance of survival, is now celebrating her first birthday.

Lorelei Elam weighed just over a pound when she was born after five-and-a-half months. However, despite her small size, Lorelei proved to be a big fighter.

Lorelei is exuberant and curious in her mother Erin Elam’s arms. The 14-pound one-year-old continues to amaze nearly everyone, beating incredible odds after being born weighing as much as a mustard bottle - 1 pound, 4 ounces. Now, she’s a thriving bundle of energy.

An unexpected rare infection caused Lorelei to be born after just 23 weeks, a micro preemie. Her tiny body was so fragile, her skin turned dark from bruising after a breech birth.

"I look at it every day," said Erin, referring to a picture of Lorelei after delivery. "It's scary. I'm just thankful."

Doctors warned Erin that her daughter might not even be make a sound in the delivery room, since her lungs were not fully developed. However, from her first moments, Lorelei amazed everyone.

"She cried," described Erin, of the moment Lorelei met the world in her doctor’s hands. "That's when I knew she was going to make it."

Lorelei was quickly rushed away by a team of doctors and specialists at St. Mary’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. She spent the next four-and-a-half months battling through a series of diseases and surgeries.

"You'd come in the next day, and she's fighting for her life," continued Erin.

Erin and her husband Matthew leaned on each other for strength.

"He just kept repeating himself, 'Erin, she's going to make it. Erin, she's going to make it.'"

Finally, Lorelei was allowed to go home, even though she still had a long fight ahead. She persevered through feeding and oxygen tubes,bound to the house because her body was so susceptible.

"I wasn't leaving. One cold, they said, would kill her," said Erin.

However, Lorelei somehow overcame every disease, including brain bleeds, stunning her doctors.

"She said, 'you have a miracle baby.' I said, ‘yes we do,’" said Erin, who now also supports other families nursing premature children.

"If you're down, your baby feels down. Your baby feels you. You have to stay positive,” said Erin.

This Saturday is Lorelei's birthday party. All of her nurses will be attending.

