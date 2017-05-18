BrightFarms products recalled for possible metal shavings, sold at Martin's

BrightFarms is initiating a voluntary recall of its local produce due to the potential presence of metal shavings as a result of construction at their Elkwood, VA greenhouse farm. This product is located in the Produce In Line Refrigerated Case.

Recalled products:

Bright Farms Baby Arugula 4 oz - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200438

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Arugula 8 oz - 8 OZ

UPC: 85706200450

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Kale - 3 OZ

UPC: 85706200442

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Romaine 4 oz - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200452

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Romaine 8 oz - 8 OZ

UPC: 85706200453

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spring Mix 4 oz - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200441

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spring Mix 8 oz - 8 OZ

UPC: 85706200451

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Spinach - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200439

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Basil - .75 OZ

UPC: 85706200424

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Lemon Basil - .75 OZ

UPC: 85706200455

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Mixed Greens - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200454

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spinach Blend - 4 OZ

UPC: 85706200440

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Thai Basil - .75 OZ

UPC: 85706200456

Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Customers may return impacted product for a full refund. For additional information, call 646-480-5262.