BrightFarms products recalled for possible metal shavings, sold at Martin's

BrightFarms is initiating a voluntary recall of its local produce due to the potential presence of metal shavings as a result of construction at their Elkwood, VA greenhouse farm. This product is located in the Produce In Line Refrigerated Case.

Recalled products:

Bright Farms Baby Arugula 4 oz - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200438 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Arugula 8 oz - 8 OZ 
UPC: 85706200450 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Kale - 3 OZ 
UPC: 85706200442 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Romaine 4 oz - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200452 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Romaine 8 oz - 8 OZ 
UPC: 85706200453 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spring Mix 4 oz - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200441 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spring Mix 8 oz - 8 OZ 
UPC: 85706200451 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Baby Spinach - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200439 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Basil - .75 OZ 
UPC: 85706200424 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Lemon Basil - .75 OZ 
UPC: 85706200455 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Mixed Greens - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200454 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Spinach Blend - 4 OZ 
UPC: 85706200440 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/22/17 - 5/26/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Bright Farms Thai Basil - .75 OZ 
UPC: 85706200456 
Codes: Only product with date codes 5/18/17 - 5/23/17 are impacted, but out of an abundance of caution, ALL Date Codes have been pulled

Customers may return impacted product for a full refund. For additional information, call 646-480-5262.

