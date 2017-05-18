RESTAURANT REPORT: foods sitting at improper temperatures

High numbers of violations for two restaurants in tonight's Restaurant Report, according to health inspection reports.

Both restaurants had problems with foods sitting at improper temperatures, among other things. But both acted quickly to make corrections.

Penny Lane Pub & Restaurant at 421 East Franklin Street in Richmond had six priority violations, two priority foundation, and four core violations. The inspector wrote that fish, sausage rolls, brisket and corned beef were not being kept cold enough, Guinness pie was not kept hot enough, and time was not being tracked on how long mashed potatoes were sitting out. The report also says there were encrusted grease deposits on the drying racks for dishes and shelves in the cooler. Most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Moving to Henrico, Yummy of Richmond at 6023 Nine Mile Road, had five priority violations, three priority foundation, and five core violations. The report says one employee handled raw chicken and then cooked food, and another used the phone and then continued prepping food without washing their hands. The inspector also found raw eggs and sprouts were sitting out at room temperature. The eggs were moved to the fridge, but the sprouts had to be thrown out. Most violations were fixed during the inspection and Yummy had everything corrected when the inspector returned in three weeks.

