Lanes back open on Route 288 in both directions

All lanes are back open on Route 288 Friday morning after the Virginia Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer caused delays in both directions Thursday afternoon.

On northbound 288 in Goochland, VDOT said the north left shoulder and left lane were closed. The south left shoulder, left lane, and the entrance ramp to Route 6/Patterson Avenue were also closed.

As of 4:55 p.m. on southbound 288, traffic was backed up 5 miles due to congestion.

All lanes have reopened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

