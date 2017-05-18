Crash causes delays in both directions on Route 288

The Virginia Department of Transportation says a tractor trailer crash is causing delays on Route 288 in both directions on Thursday afternoon.

On northbound 288 in Goochland, VDOT says the north left shoulder and left lane are closed. The south left shoulder, left lane, and entrance ramp to Route 6/Patterson Avenue are closed.

As of 4:55 p.m. on southbound 288, traffic was backed up 5 miles due to congestion.

