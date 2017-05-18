Major changes coming to 2 Henrico shopping centers

Two struggling Henrico shopping centers are seeing major changes as businesses are starting to move in. NBC12 is taking a look at both ends of the county: the site of the old Fairfield mall, which is now the Eastgate Town Center on Nine Mile Road, and Regency Square on North Parham Road.



According to a flyer posted by Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, there is a pending deal with Regal Cinemas to build a 10 screen theater where the Macy's used to be at Regency.

Mobile users: Click here for a slideshow of the rendered plans

It also says the deal with Jumpology is also pending, but says it would be located on the second level of one of the buildings. The flyer also says there is a pending deal with T.J. Maxx and also shows a Chipotle and a Starbucks. A video shows a more open concept and lots of possibilities for other stores.

In the eastern part of the county, the old Fairfield mall is gone and has been replaced with the Eastgate Town Center. Walmart is set to open this summer and other businesses are popping up, including a Conn's furniture store, Planet Fitness, Dunkin' Donuts and a locally owned barbershop called Nu Look.

"I think it's beautiful," said Toretha Burrell who stopped by for a new hair do. "I really love it. I'm waiting for Walmart to open because we have to go so far to the Walmart in Mechanicsville."

Coming up on 12News at 5, Ashley Monfort takes a closer look at the plans and the impact they'll have on Henrico.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12