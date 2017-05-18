Richmond Police ID officer in fatal shooting; officer was not wearing body camera

The Richmond Police Department have identified the officer involved in the fatal shooting of Jaison Fitzgerald this week as Cleophas Williams.

Williams was not wearing a body camera because he was not issued one, police said Thursday.

"I am saddened by the fact that the Richmond Police Department is having to investigate a case like this one," said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham in a news release. "Using lethal force is one of the most difficult decisions a police officer must make in the line of duty. My thoughts are with Officer Williams, Jaison Fitzgerald and their families."

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Lynhaven Avenue.

Police say Fitzgerald, 29, was sought on several warrants including attempted murder in connection with a domestic dispute with a female companion and her family. Earlier Monday, police say Fitzgerald shot at a family member of the woman in the 1300 block of Armfield Road.

The Richmond Police Department says detectives have not been able to locate any video of the shooting, either from officers or bystanders.

Officer Williams is a two-year veteran of the force. He remains on administrative leave.

Detectives have spoken to several residents of the neighborhood and ask anyone who may have seen, heard or took of video of the incident to contact Detective W. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

