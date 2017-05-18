Robbery suspect flees Ashland gas station with cash, cigarettes

Police say the suspect stole cash and cigarettes. (Source: Ashland Police Dept.)

The Ashland Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a gas station in the 100 block of South Carter Road on Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., the suspect -- a white male, about 5-feet 6-inches tall -- entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, black running pants, black tennis shoes and a red bandana around his face. Police say the suspect may also speak with a Spanish accent.

The suspect did not display a weapon, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland Police Department at at (804) 412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

