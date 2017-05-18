New law requires testing for lead in public school water

Lead could be present in your child's drinking water and, currently, there's no requirement to test lead levels in public schools.

This is changing soon with a new law which will require schools to plan, test, and fix lead levels.

The concern is lead can leach into water sitting in the pipes leading to drinking fountains or sinks, especially in older school facilities.

Even with fresh water coming in, the parts used to make fountains could change the lead levels. SB 1359 will require schools to test the water at each source where your child would drink from.

"That is where they're finding the corrosion happens, in the fittings and the service lines within the schools that are becoming antiquated and haven't been checked over the years," explained Kathy Harris with Environmental Hazards Services, LLC in Chesterfield.

Recently, her lab went over the results from water samples collected in out-of-state public school facilities.

"You'd see one that was very high. Typically we were seeing the majority of those samples coming from the cafeteria sink areas," said Harris.

She went on to explain water fountains also had high levels - partly because water sits, unused, during summer months and lead can leach into the water.

Once the law goes into effect this summer, schools will have to fund the plan and testing themselves.

Some local schools are being proactive, testing the water before the law kicks in. Another school system has only tested one building, due to budget constraints.

