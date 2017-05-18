RVA Parenting: Sesame Street launches news website to help parents, communities

Sesame Street is launching a new program, and it means free resources for parents and providers.

Sesame Street hopes loveable monster Elmo and his friends will also play well in their new nationwide healthy kids initiative called Sesame Street in Communities.

The website touches on big subjects for raising healthy, happy kids. It includes hundreds of videos, activities, storybooks, and games and other resources in both English and Spanish.

It's all very relatable because it uses tools the folks at Sesame Street know work, like Elmo.

"Elmo's mommy and daddy tell Elmo that it's very important to do lots of things,” said Elmo. “Including being happy! So, Elmo brushes his teeth every morning and every night. And also, sometimes Elmo has big feelings, that he doesn't know what to do with. And it's very important to talk to a grownup or a person that you love and trust."

Topics include reading and writing, moving your body, exploring emotions, and heavier things like dealing with divorce or helping kid grieve.

“You can sign up in the moment, right now,” said the pros over at Sesame Street. “This second you can, sign up for the site itself. Again, if you sign in, you get extra information. You're part of that sesame street community.”

Using the website is completely free. Click here to visit the website.

