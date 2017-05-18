Glen Allen man indicted on several drug-related charges

A Glen Allen man was indicted on several drug-related charges after Henrico police pulled him over for a traffic violation.

On Jan. 25, 2017, officers pulled over Maurice Ramon Hazel, 44, of Glen Allen, in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a traffic violation.

When officers pulled him over, they found narcotics in his vehicle and arrested Hazel.

"Further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at another location where additional evidence was located that led to additional criminal charges," police said.

Hazel was charged with distribution of marijuana, distribution of a schedule I or II drug, two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

