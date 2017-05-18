The latest kids craze: Fidget spinners

First, it was bottle flipping, and then we told you about homemade slime.

Now the latest kid craze is the fidget spinner.

A fidget spinner is a gadget about the size of a drink coaster with a bearing in the middle that allows it to spin.

And that's all it does… spin.

Manufacturers claim these spinners help kids to stop fidgeting and focus better. Some of them are billed to relieve stress, anxiety, ADD, ADHD and autism.

