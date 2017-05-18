USPS to host Passport Fairs on Saturday

Two post offices will host Passport Fairs on Saturday to make it easier for travelers to apply for passports.

The fairs are being offered at the following locations:

Richmond Main Post Office - 1801 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23232 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stafford Post Office - 2650 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, VA 22554 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also fill out and print a passport application in advance by clicking here.

"Please ensure that your application is completed in black ink and that you have the required U.S. citizenship documentation as well as identification and payment when you arrive for the fair. Please do not sign the application until directed to do so by a passport acceptance agent at the post office," U.S. Post Office officials said.

Visit the U.S. State Department's website for information regarding fees, photo requirements, additional passports, travel information and to download forms.

Here are the costs for a U.S. Passport:

Adult passport book - $110, plus a $25 processing/acceptance fee

Adult passport card - $30, plus a $25 processing fee

Passport photo - $15

Both the passport book and card are good for 10 years.

The fee for a minor's passport book or card is slightly less.

You can make payments to the Department of State via check or cash. However, fees to the post office for photos or processing can be made via credit or debit card, cash or check.

