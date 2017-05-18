Chesterfield students connect with Haitian children through storybooks

Inspired by their teacher, students are helping other children they'll most likely never meet.

It started by listening to stories shared by their teacher, Allyce Burdette, who often traveled to Haiti. It grew into a project to publish books for children in that country, created by sixth-grade students at Robious Middle.

Burdette is listed as "an incredible Health and PE teacher who is passionate in life and with her students" on the Robious Middle School website.

She was also named Robious Teacher of the year for 2016-2017.

That passion has spread throughout the school, leading sixth-grade students in Mrs. Hyatt's English class to write, illustrate, and publish picture books to be sent to children in Haiti.

The students were inspired by Burdette, who has spent time in Haiti and let her students know their peers there needed English books.

The sixth-graders took time in their own English class to create stories to share with those Haitian children.

This week, those drawings are becoming a reality. The Robious Middle students are receiving their stories turned into hardcovered picture books.

Some of the titles include "Not Like the Others," "Hidden Beauty," "The ABC Book" and "Meeting the New World."

Now the students will send the books off to Haiti, to be enjoyed by their peers.

