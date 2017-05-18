Tractor-trailer hauling beer overturns on I-295 S to I-64 E ramp in Henrico

The ramp from Interstate 295 South to Interstate 64 East is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

This happened around 8:46 a.m. on Thursday at exit 28.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer was hauling beer, and the driver was injured.

Troopers say drivers should expect the ramp to be closed for hours.

