One person dead after crash on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover

One person is dead after a crash that shut down both northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover, near Doswell.

It happened near Verdon Road around 7:48 a.m. on Thursday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Only one car was involved in the accident, and no one else was in the car, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The driver's identity will be released once deputies notify next of kin.

All lanes of U.S. Route 1 have since reopened, and the detours have been lifted.

