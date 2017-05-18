Northbound, southbound lanes closed on U.S. 1 in Hanover - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Northbound, southbound lanes closed on U.S. 1 in Hanover

By Megan Woo, Digital
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

All northbound and southbound lanes are closed on U.S. Route 1 in Hanover due to a vehicle accident.

It happened near Verdon Road.

Drivers may experience delays.

