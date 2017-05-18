Woman stabbed in South Richmond

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in South Richmond late Wednesday night.

Officers received a call for a stabbing at 10:45 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Highway, near Summer Hill Elementary.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman stabbed in the street.

She was rushed to Chippenham Hospital. Her injuries were originally believed to be life-threatening, but now officers say she is gong to survive.

There is no word on a suspect.

