Lanes back open on Route 288 in Chesterfield after accident

By Megan Woo, Digital
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are back open on Route 288 North in Chesterfield near the Qualla Road overpass after a vehicle accident.

Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

