Henrico police looking for women to join the force

The Henrico Police Department is looking for a few good women to join the force.

Henrico police are holding a "Women in Law Enforcement Orientation."

Female police officers, animal protection officers, and dispatchers will be there to talk to women interested in a career in law enforcement.

Orientation starts at 6 p.m. at the Henrico County Training Center, located at 7721 East Parham Road.

