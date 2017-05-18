Chesterfield police catch robbers using Craigslist

All lanes are closed on Route 288 in Chesterfield near the Qualla Road overpass due to a vehicle accident.More >>
A Chesterfield and Petersburg man are behind bars after they were suspected in a string of armed robberies in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, and Hopewell.
Chesterfield police responded to a report that a home was shot late Tuesday night.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found in the Appomattox River.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $20,000 reward after a man was killed during a robbery at an Econo-Lodge Motel last year.
