Chesterfield police catch robbers using Craigslist

A Chesterfield and Petersburg man are behind bars after they were suspected in a string of armed robberies in Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, and Hopewell.

They are now both awaiting trial, and new information has been released on how the suspects were caught.

It all began with the 24-hour 7-Eleven store on Belmont Road and several other convenience stores being robbed. At first, all police knew was that they were robbed by masked gunmen.

But then, their crime spree became so large that it quickly got the attention of the FBI.

According to federal court documents, Antonio Jones and Derrick Ramsey, Jr., are accused of also robbing stores in Chester, Colonial Heights, and Hopewell. All of these robberies happened last summer.

They wore some distinct masks, but it was when the suspects decided to break into a Chesterfield home off Jessup Road that eventually led to their arrest.

According to federal documents, the suspects stole items like jewelry and designer purses from the home while the family was on vacation. They then posted those stolen items for sale on Craigslist.

When the victim of the home burglary was able to identify her stolen purse from the Craiglist ad, that's when police were able to use Craiglist to track down the suspects that were also allegedly connected to the serial robberies.

Both Jones and Ramsey facing several federal robbery and firearm violation charges.

