Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police: Officers 'don't want to take anyone's life'

Advocates for local law enforcement are shedding light on the dangers of the job and how officer-involved shootings don’t just affect the community, they also impact those who protect it.

"There is nothing worse for anyone than having the tragic death of your child. Law enforcement officers are parents too. They get that,” said Dana Schrad with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

She is reacting to this week's officer-involved shooting that left attempted murder suspect Jaison Fitzgerald dead.

“They don't want to take anyone's life. They know they're scrutinized by the community. They often are concerned about retaliation against themselves or their family members. They know they are going to be scrutinized severely by their agency and that they're taken off the street,” Schrad added.

Police tell NBC 12 they recovered a gun from the scene but the circumstances into what happened immediately after an officer approached Fitzgerald are under investigation.

"People will perceive an officer didn't get it right. They'll jump to a conclusion before an investigation is completed. We need to give due time. It's

never, never easy to make a choice about someone's life. Most officers will spend a 30-year career in law enforcement, if they stay in law enforcement that long without ever pulling their weapon. The real goal is to prevent these from happening. We don't want these to happen. These are worst case scenarios for an agency,” Schrad said.

Fitzgerald's wife says she's still shaken up over all of this, especially since he allegedly shot at her father hours before the encounter with police.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham says his department is in constant communication with Fitzgerald's family.

