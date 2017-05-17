Sheriff: Missing New Kent man has medical issues - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sheriff: Missing New Kent man has medical issues

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Johnny Throckmorton (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Throckmorton (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)
NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) -

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a man with medical issues who went missing from the Tunstall area.

Deputies say Johnny Throckmorton may be driving a blue Kia.

If you see Throckmorton, call the Sheriff's Office at (804)966-9500.

