Missing New Kent man with medical issues found in D.C. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing New Kent man with medical issues found in D.C.

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Updated by Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
Johnny Throckmorton (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Throckmorton (Source: New Kent County Sheriff's Office)
NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) -

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 73-year-old man who went missing on Wednesday and has medical issues has been found.

Johnny Throckmorton was found in Washington D.C..

Investigators say the family is on their way to meet with him.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly