HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: Signs and symptoms of Congestive Heart Failure

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is congestive heart failure. A weakness of the heart that leads to a buildup of fluid in the lungs and surrounding body tissues. In other words, the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should.

Common symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling in your belly. These symptoms are often related to untreated diabetes and hypertension. These symptoms must be treated before they progress into significant heart failure, says Dr. Andrew Kelly, because it's

not a good prognosis.

50 percent die within the first five years of a diagnosis. There are various treatment methods, including medications.

Dr. Andrew Keller with Levinson Heart Institute at Chippenham Hospital says, "Beta blockers, ace inhibitors, these protect the heart. They make the heart beat stronger. They make it easier for the heart to beat, so it's very important to be on these medications. We also have diuretics that get rid of the fluids. And then we have some special monitoring devices. This is called a cardio MIMS device. This device we implant in the blood vessels in your lung. We can measure the pressure in your heart and now ahead of time whether you have heart failure. So, a patient lies on a pillow every day gives you the results, through the internet and I get an email if there's a problem."

It’s time to see a doctor when you experience the symptoms mentioned above and remember to bring all your medications to your doctor's visit.

