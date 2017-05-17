Chesterfield Police: Body found in Appomattox River

Chesterfield Police are investigating after a body was found in the Appomattox River.

Police say the man was pulled from the river near Johnson Alley and Grove Ave in Petersburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner for identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

