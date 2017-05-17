Body found in Appomattox River identified as a 51-year-old Petersburg man

Chesterfield Police have identified the body found in the Appomattox River.

The body has been identified as David E. Browder, 51, of Petersburg.

Police say Browder was pulled from the river near Johnson Alley and Grove Ave in Petersburg on around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police say there are no signs of foul play at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

