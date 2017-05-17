Chesterfield restaurant worker faces 17 counts of credit card theft

A woman who worked at a Chesterfield restaurant is accused of stealing credit card information from several customers.

Jaquade Carty faces 17 counts of credit card theft. Police say she worked at a restaurant in the 10300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The alleged thefts occurred between March 8 and March 22.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12