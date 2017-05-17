Chesterfield restaurant worker faces 17 counts of credit card th - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield restaurant worker faces 17 counts of credit card theft

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Jaquade Carty (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A woman who worked at a Chesterfield restaurant is accused of stealing credit card information from several customers.

Jaquade Carty faces 17 counts of credit card theft. Police say she worked at a restaurant in the 10300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

The alleged thefts occurred between March 8 and March 22.

