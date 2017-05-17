Family of 4-year-old killed at daycare speaks out

The parents of a four-year-old boy, killed at a child care provider's home, have a heartbreaking message for other families: keep your weapons secure, especially when children are inside the home.

About an hour after Kyrin Falcetti dropped off 4-year-old Cole at the Orange County home on Monday, she and her husband got a chilling phone call that something had happened. Somehow, he got hold of a loaded gun at the babysitter's house and shot himself.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The babysitter's fiancee is a Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy, still in training at the academy. Cole's father believes gun safety would have prevented this tragedy.

"If they have a weapon, gun safety. It's something that they teach for any person that gets a weapon. Keep it secure. There's no reason a child should be within reach of any type of weapon whatsoever at any point in time," said Cole's father, Josh Falcetti.

It is illegal in Virginia to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm where children can find it. Cole's family is waiting for word on charges.

"I don't want to bury my son. He didn't do anything wrong," said Kyrin Falcetti.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any further information until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12