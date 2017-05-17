SPECIAL REPORT: Teen suicide prevention

Depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts ... these are tough topics to talk about, but one Henrico student is now opening up.

On NBC12 at 11 p.m. Thursday, Drew Wilder talks to the teen who got help after a suicide attempt and is sharing how others can, too.

If you need help or more information, call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "help" to 741-741.

