FBI: $20K reward for info on Chesterfield Econo-Lodge murder

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a $20,000 reward after a man was killed during a robbery at an Econo Lodge Motel last year.

The shooting happened on Sept. 29 in the 2300 block of Indian Hill Road. Investigators say the suspect entered the motel, pulled out a gun and demanded money from Jerry Colyer. After getting the money, investigators say the suspect shot Colyer at point-blank range, killing him. The suspect then ran off.

The suspect is described as "a black male with a thin build; wearing jeans, a maroon long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, a red brimmed ball cap, and dark colored shoes. At the time of the robbery and murder, the subject also had what appeared to be a white bandage around his right hand."

The FBI is offering $20,000 for information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the killer. Call the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

